Luxury Larceny: Group Robs East Garden City Lous Vuitton, Authorities Say

A group of people stole a handful of luxury purses totaling over $20,000, authorities, mirroring an incident that happened only a few days prior, police said.

A group of four people stole seven handbags (totaling around $23,000) from the Roosevelt Field Louis Vuitton on Friday, April 28, according to police. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
On Friday, April 27 at around noon, three women and one man entered the East Garden City Louis Vuitton, located at the Roosevelt Field Mall on 630 Old County Road, according to Nassau County Police.

They allegedly were holding box cutters, which they used to cut the security wires that were holding purses in place.

Detectives said the group made off with seven handbags, worth approximately $23,000 total.

Then, the thieves fled the mall in a white 2012 Kia Sportage in an unknown direction, officers said.

The incident comes just two days after a group of four – also composed of three women and one man – stole seven handbags from a Manhasset Prada store, less than 10 miles from Friday’s robbery.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

