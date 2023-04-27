High-End Heist: Quartet Robs Luxury Manhasset Store, Police Say

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, four people made off with seven designer handbags, Nassau County Police reported.

The incident took place at the Manhasset Prada store, located at 2000 Northern Boulevard.

Comprised of three women and one man, the group entered the store wearing masks, took the handbags, and fled the store, pushing a sales associate to the floor in the process.

It is unknown which direction the thieves fled. There were no injuries reported.

The value of the bags taken totals around $20,000, authorities said.

Prada, founded in 1913, is a luxury designer brand. Handbags retail anywhere from $1,000 to over $4,500.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

