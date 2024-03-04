Overcast 46°

Look Familiar? Man Swipes Money, More From Massapequa Park Driveway

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a car in a Long Island driveway.

Police are looking for this man, who they say stole keys and cash from a car in Massapequa Park.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It was about 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, when the break-in happened, Nassau County Police said.

A Massapequa Park man, age 64, has parked his car in the driveway of his Atlantic Avenue home the evening before.

However, when he went back to the vehicle in the morning, he noticed his keys and an undetermined amount of money.

A security camera later revealed that the culprit of the theft was a man in a black hoodie, blue and white checkered pajama pants, and a black backpack.

The alleged thief ran from the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

