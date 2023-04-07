Unmasked: Long Island-Based Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Revealed As ‘Masked Singer’ Doll

New Yorkers and rock fans alike were in for a surprise with the newest episode of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”’

After being voted off the popular singing show — where celebrities dress up as characters to conceal their identity and battle each other — Dee Snider removed his elaborate doll mask to a surprised row of celebrity panelists.

“Take it off,” crowd members chanted after Snider’s elimination as he spent upwards of ten seconds taking off the Doll’s huge head.

Video of the reveal can be seen here.

Upon his reveal, the panelists remarked how they should have guessed his identity from the start.

“You have been a guest on this show many a time,” said Ken Jeong, to which Snider replied, “Yes, I know.”

Snider earlier had performed a rendition of Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock” masked as his character Doll, which had a button eye, a sparkly purple dress, and heels.

“Let me tell you,” he told the audience after the reveal, “Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop – no one can work pumps like I did.”

Before leaving, Snider performed the chorus to Twisted Sister’s hit song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Twisted Sister, a glam rock band formed in the 70s and mainly based out of Long Island, produced hits such as “I Wanna Rock” and “You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Snider officially left the band in 1988.

Twisted Sister was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023, where they played a short three-song set at the gala.

Born in Queens, Snider grew up in Freeport and Baldwin in Nassau County. He graduated from Baldwin Senior High School in 1973.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.