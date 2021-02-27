Tradition-Rich Long Island Restaurant & Pizzeria Draws Praise For Plentiful Portions

Tucked away among a row of shops, Long Island staple Taormina Ristorante & Pizzeria has been serving Italian comfort food for decades.

Over the years the restaurant, in Commack, has built up a host of loyal diners who enjoy its casual atmosphere and authentic Italian dishes. Taormina invites guests to savor their meals and take some home - the portions, according to patrons.

Taormina’s interior is clean and comfortable. The walls and linens are washed in cream colors. There are high-backed booths, tables, and a bar for dining. Glass bottle chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

Yelp foodie Jean B. of Commack said on her last trip to Taormina she enjoyed the fresh noodles in her entree and that the chef was able to accommodate her food sensitivity.

“The pasta primavera had homemade noodles and a variety of very fresh vegetables. The stuffed shells and eggplant were again fresh and delicious and perfectly seasoned. Both dishes prepared with food sensitivities in mind,” Jean B. said. “The servings were generous and they added a couple of freebies. 2 entrees and we have leftovers for at least 2 more meals. A lot of love and care obviously goes into their cooking.”

The Taormina menu is extensive with dishes that include pasta, grilled meats, seafood, pizza, soup, panini, and salad.

The antipasti selection has dozens of options including shrimp and clam crostini, fried zucchini, stuffed artichokes, and fresh mozzarella.

The Taormina dinner menu offers Marsala, Milanese, Sorrentino, and Diavolo sauces as well as traditional gravies.

Menu standouts include Stuffed shells, Porkchop Taormina, Spaghetti Carbonara, Shrimp Francese, Eggplant Parmigiana, Chicken and Sausage Campognola.

Mike D. of Huntington Station said he’s been going to Taormina for 20 years. He keeps coming back for the delicious food and warm service.

“The pizza in the restaurant is classic NY style with lots of specialty slice options,” Mike D. said. “Had the grandma, white slice, marinara, and regular and all slices were tasty. Garlic knots were fresh. Also had a Moretti Rossa beer and two Cappuccinos. The creme brûlée dessert that we had was awesome. Took a pulpo special to go. Staff has been here since the beginning, a sign that the owner treats all with respect, which he does. He reminds me a little of my dad who was from Mola di Bari, another seaside town in Italy! Enough said! Go to Taormina, you won't be disappointed!”

Taormina Ristorante & Pizzeria, 34 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 499-6900 or taorminacommack.com.

