This New Hyde Park Shop Voted Long Island's Best Candy Store

A popular general store was voted the best place to buy candy on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Bobb Howard's General Store in Nassau County was voted the best candy store by Long Islanders for the fifth year in a row, the website announced.

The business is located at 581 Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park.

The store, which also offers a variety of nostalgic toys and collectibles, advertises its retro candies such as Astro Pops lollipops, Sky Bars, and Wacky Wafers.

"The minute you walk into the store you are hit with feelings of nostalgia," Samantha S., of Queens, said in a Yelp review. "Not only does the store bring back memories, it is organized and clean. The owners are so friendly and personable and you immediately want to start talking to them. Such a warm and inviting store with so many goodies you cannot find anywhere else!!"

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

