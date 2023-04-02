This Garden City Eatery Is Best Place On Long Island For Taco Tuesday, Voters Say

Those looking for a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday are in luck.

Smōk-Haus, located in Garden City at 7 12th Street, has been officially voted as having the best taco on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island’s new 2023 rankings.

Founder and Pitmaster Manny Voumvourakis opened the Garden City restaurant in 2017 due to his passion for “low and slow” cooked American barbecue. His website states he was “indoctrinated” into the practice by his mentor – the one and only Myron Mixon (Mixon is a five-time world barbecue champion).

The former derivatives trader aims to “fuse traditional American barbecue with regional street food.”

While a barbecue joint seems an unlikely contender for Best Tacos, Smōk-Haus’ offering of 15 different kinds of tacos and unique flavors set it apart from the rest.

Though its menu boasts eccentric taco flavors such as pastrami, Korean barbecue, and hot Italian, Smōk-Haus also offers more traditional tacos, from carnitas to Baja fish tacos.

“They do all of their own smoking on the premises so the meats are moist and delicious,” wrote Nancy B. of Malverne, on the restaurant’s Yelp page. Nancy ordered a couple of items, but said “the highlight was the fish taco. There was the perfect mix of sweet and spicy. I will definitely become a regular there for these great tacos.”

Lee G. of Deer Park agreed, and wrote, “I have loved every single thing that I've had…Korean BBQ and Fish Taco are superb. I love this place.”

Smōk-Haus not only wows with its tacos – it swept Bethpage’s Best of Long Island 2023 awards with a whopping 11 wins, including Best Restaurant and Best Wait Service. However, it seems that its combination of fall-off-the-bone meat and international flavors makes any of its taco choices a perfect option.

Andrew S., of Floral Park, wrote on Yelp that all five of the tacos he’s tried were “friggin delicious.”

“NOTHING on the menu disappoints…You're not going here to diet, so loosen that pant buckle and enjoy the ride.”

Smōk-Haus is open daily. For more information, click here.

