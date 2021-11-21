These Long Island Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country, New Report Says

A number of Long Island locations were listed among the most expensive zip codes in the United States this year based on residential sales, according to a new report.

PropertyShark created its 2021 list of the most expensive US zip codes based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

Two Nassau County zip codes made this year's list. Old Westbury's 11568 was ranked 62nd, with a median sale price of $1,950,000, and Manhasset's 11030 was ranked 96th, with a median sale price of $1,647,000.

The following zip codes in Suffolk County were also included in the list:

Sagaponack's 11962 zip code was ranked third, with a median sale price of $5,000,000

Water Mill's 11976 was ranked 13th, with a median sale price of $3,745,000

Bridgehampton's 11932 was ranked 31st, with a median sale price of $2,963,000

Wainscott's 11975 was ranked 34th, with a median sale price of $2,750,000

Amagansett's 11930 was ranked 37th, with a median sale price of $2,645,000

Quogue's 11959 was ranked 38th, with a median sale price of $2,593,000

Sag Harbor's 11963 was ranked 69th, with a median sale price of $1,900,000

Read the full report here.

