These Long Island Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
PropertyShark released its 2021 list of the most expensive zip codes in the US.
PropertyShark released its 2021 list of the most expensive zip codes in the US. Photo Credit: PropertyShark

A number of Long Island locations were listed among the most expensive zip codes in the United States this year based on residential sales, according to a new report.

PropertyShark created its 2021 list of the most expensive US zip codes based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

Two Nassau County zip codes made this year's list. Old Westbury's 11568 was ranked 62nd, with a median sale price of $1,950,000, and Manhasset's 11030 was ranked 96th, with a median sale price of $1,647,000.

The following zip codes in Suffolk County were also included in the list:

  • Sagaponack's 11962 zip code was ranked third, with a median sale price of $5,000,000
  • Water Mill's 11976 was ranked 13th, with a median sale price of $3,745,000
  • Bridgehampton's 11932 was ranked 31st, with a median sale price of $2,963,000
  • Wainscott's 11975 was ranked 34th, with a median sale price of $2,750,000
  • Amagansett's 11930 was ranked 37th, with a median sale price of $2,645,000
  • Quogue's 11959 was ranked 38th, with a median sale price of $2,593,000
  • Sag Harbor's 11963 was ranked 69th, with a median sale price of $1,900,000

Read the full report here.

