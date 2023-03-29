Take 5 Top-Prize Ticket Sold At Lynbrook Gas Station

A winning lottery ticket worth over $9,000 was sold at a gas station on Long Island.

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $9,300 was purchased at the BP station in Lynbrook, located at 440 Sunrise Highway, for the Monday, March 27 midday drawing, New York Lottery announced.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

