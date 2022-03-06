Roslyn Restaurant Cited For 'Delicious, Fresh' Offerings

A Long Island restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine has seen praise for its cocktails and fresh dishes.

Greek restaurant Kyma is located at 1446 Old Northern Boulevard in the Nassau County village of Roslyn.

The owners also operate a location in New York City.

The eatery offers guests a variety of dishes, such as spanakopita, grilled octopus, seafood linguini, and lamb chops.

For dessert, guests can order baklava, Greek cookies, molten chocolate cake, and more.

Online reviewers have praised the selection of dishes offered on the menu.

"Great spot when craving Greek food in the area," Biana G., of New York City, wrote in a Yelp review. "Beautifully decorated and friendly staff. We ordered the saganaki, oysters, grilled octopus, Branzino,and lamb chops. Everything was delicious and fresh!"

The restaurant also offers a separate cocktail menu, which features a wide selection of drinks.

"Girls dinner! Had a great dinner with 6 girlfriends. Our waiter was super friendly and helpful in helping us make choices off menu," Erica A., of Queens, said in a Yelp review. "So many good options. Food is delicious and fresh. Mojitos were so good! Will definitely be returning. Such a good time."

Learn more about Kyma's menu here.

