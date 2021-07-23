New Self-Serve Wine Bar Opens In Suffolk County

A new self-serve wine bar on Long Island is encouraging customers to bring their own wine glasses for a discount.

BYOG Wine Bar opened its doors in Port Jefferson earlier this month. The business is located at 250 East Main Street.

The bar offers 20 different wines from various regions, along with bottomless mimosas and craft beer.

Those who decide to bring their own wine glass will save a bit on their first pour, the business said.

The menu also includes a number of snacks to enjoy while sipping, including a charcuterie board, artichoke dip served with pita chips and cheese fondue. Learn more on the wine bar's website.

