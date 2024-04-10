Rite Aid Announces Additional Long Island Store Closures After Declaring Bankruptcy

Shortly after declaring bankruptcy, Rite Aid announced 154 store closures, with 20 in New York, and 14 on Long Island.

In a filing on Tuesday, April 9, the company said 17 more stores, including three in New York (with two on Long Island) are now slated for closure.

Rite Aid currently has 2,000 stores and about 44,000 employees.

The Long Island stores slated for closure (with the newly announced closures in bold) are:

283 West Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

1910 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

2 Whitney Ave., Floral Park

3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

901 Merrick Road, Copiague

577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

593 Old Town Road, Port Jeff Station

65 Route 111, Smithtown

These are the other New York closures (with the newly announced closure in bold):

2047 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo

2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

1567 Penfield Road, Rochester

Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.