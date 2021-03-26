New Long Island Seafood Restaurant Making A Splash

Just in time for the arrival of spring, a new seafood restaurant has opened on Long Island that is already making a splash.

Sea Bar in Great Neck is the type of restaurant that sources its wide-range of seafood daily from local sources and used fresh locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

A look at the new menu shows a lot of the usuals such as crab cakes and lobster rolls, but also has an interesting mix of such offerings as tuna tartar, fish tacos, and steaks, yes, steaks.

The kitchen of Sea Bar is run by a renowned chef from Greece, Gregory Zapantis, who is known far and wide for his innovative cooking of seafood.

Open for just a short time, the restaurant is already making a name for itself on Yelp, with plenty of five-star reviews.

One Yelper, put it this way: "We ordered takeout for the first time tonight from Sea Bar. The restaurant has a fresh and clean feel. Everyone was following protocol and it has a Montauk feel, great for a bite with the family or friends.

"It's casual and the food was delicious, even to-go. The steak was cooked perfectly, the fish tacos were tasty along with the salads fresh. We will certainly be back."

A lobster roll. Yelp

Other tops offerings seem to be the lobster bisque, plenty of fresh fish dishes, and a starter known as the Seafood Plateau whiches offers everything from lobster to oysters on the half shell.

Another Yelper seemed to really enjoy the fish: "Wow. Ordered the branzino for lunch and it was so good. Perfect portion. Fast service and great fish. Great improvement. Will def go back. Great seafood."

So if you are in Great Neck and are ready for some really fresh seafood, give Sea Bar a shot.

The restaurant is located at 7 Great Neck Road in the Great Neck Plaza. Prices run moderate to high. Take-out is available.

