New Long Island Chick-Fil-A Now Open For Business

If you are one of the few on Long Island who hasn't eaten at a Chick-fil-A then today is your lucky day -- if you don't mind waiting in line.

The Chick-fil-a located in Smithtown on the border of Hauppauge, threw open its doors, well, at least its drive-thru lines to fans early Thursday, March 4.

So what's the big deal with Chick-fil-A you ask? Well, if it's morning it starts with a warm biscuit with a chicken patty that fills your stomach. Or if you are adventurous, try its sausage biscuit with a little strawberry jam.

But really, besides the food, one of the top draws to Chick-fil-A is their fast service and the mastery of their triple-lane drive-thru that move with operating room precision.

In fact, when a vaccine site was backed in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina due to a computer glitch, Mayor Will Haynie said he called Chick-fil-A Manager Jerry Walkowiak for help, knowing the company had a great reputation for mastering the art of drive-thru. The manager was happy to help and within a short time, the line was moving right along.

The new restaurant in Smithtown has not opened its dining room yet, only drive-thru, but will soon.

A check with management early on the opening day found that things were moving smoothly, as expected. And that plenty of people showed up to welcome them to town.

"We are just happy to be in town," they said.

