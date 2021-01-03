Chick-fil-A Announces Opening Date For New Long Island Restaurant

Hey, Chick-fil-A fans, just three days until a brand-new location throws open its doors on Long Island.

The newest restaurant, located in Smithtown on the border of Hauppauge, is slated to open for business on Thursday, March 4.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Bryan Beasley as the independent franchised owner of this new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

During the time of the pandemic, Chick-fil-A is all about safety and will open the new restaurant via drive-thru only. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.

Also different due to COVID-19, in place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Smithtown will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Smithtown area to aid in the fight against hunger locally.

Beasley, a Long Island-native, began his journey with Chick-fil-A after a life-altering medical event made him reevaluate his career in the financial services industry.

Beasley realized that while he loved helping his clients give back to their communities, he wanted to focus his career on giving back to his own community.

In 2016, Beasley opened his first restaurant, Chick-fil-A Commack, where he will continue to serve as the operator while simultaneously leading the Chick-fil-A Smithtown team.

Beasley spends much of his free time supporting local youth sports and leadership initiatives within the community.

Beasley and his family continue to honor the medical team that saved his life after a virus attacked his heart in 2011, with what he’s named “The Thankful Hearts Project.”

Each year, his family encourages others to join them in performing intentional acts of kindness to honor the medical team.

“Having been born and raised on Long Island, and now raising my own family here, I could not be more excited to expand Chick-fil-A’s reach in the place that has shaped who I am today,” said Beasley.

The new location is 530 Smithtown Bypass and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

