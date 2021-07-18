Long Island Coffeehouse Lauded For 'Delicious' Drinks, French Toast Selection

From mimosas to French toast - a Long Island restaurant might be the next local business to check out for those looking for a spot to grab brunch.

Toast Coffeehouse is located at 46 East Main St. in Patchogue. The restaurant has received a four-star rating on Yelp from nearly 600 reviews. The business also has locations in Bay Shore and Port Jefferson.

Yelpers have praised the coffeehouse's beverages, including its coffee selection, which includes cappuccinos, lattes and espresso. The online menu also lists a variety of different fruit flavors for mimosas, including pomegranate and lemon/blueberry.

"I'm a sucker for special coffee drinks and this place did not disappoint me," Yelper Zoila N., of New York, New York, said. "Ordered a vanilla almond cappuccino that came in a fun mug too."

The menu also features a number of different breakfast options, including eggs benedict, omelets and breakfast burritos. Some Yelpers complimented the sweeter options, like the French toast.

"My date got the BKYLN French Toast which was stuffed with cream cheese and it's a godsend for anyone and everyone with a sweet tooth," Michael A., of Medford, wrote in his review. "The fruit was fresh and full of flavor and the toast was nice and fluffy."

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it is open on the weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"Always a great place for breakfast! Better to go early before it gets too crowded," Reviewer Gregory T., of Holbrook, said. "Delicious drinks and food. The Eggs Benedict are amazing!

