Getting Hot In Here: New Garden City Eatery Brings The Heat

A new wood-fired grill on Long Island has opened to a blaze of good reviews.

Stonestreet Wood Fired Grill, located at 630 Stewart Avenue in Garden City, opened its doors to the public in February 2023.

Owned by Long Island native chef and restauranteur Art Gustafson – one may recognize his other local eateries, such as Salsa Mexicana and Chadwick's American Chop House & Bar – the swanky new spot has made a name for itself not only because of its Instagram-able atmosphere but its menu as well.

The space features industrial modern decor such as a retractable garage door, large circular chandeliers, and plenty of art on the walls.

Its website claims that the building features a 1,200-square-foot live fire kitchen, decked out with a marquee-lit rotisserie and wood-burning grill, which serves to bring to life the casual American fare “reimagined with smoke and fire.”

Offering both lunch and dinner options, the menu boasts a variety of dishes like stacked burgers, rotisserie chicken, wings, salmon, and salads.

One New York reviewer wrote, "The first thing that caught my attention was the Wood Fire Grilled Wings, which were served with a sriracha-honey barbecue sauce. The flavor of the wings was exceptional, and the spice level was perfect."

In the eight weeks since opening, Stone Street Grill has earned nearly 20 four- and five-star reviews.

“The variety of food was spectacular,” Linda S. of Garden City said in a Yelp review.

“We had Peanut Butter Chipotle Ribs as an appetizer & Ramen Soup. Portions are huge and both were a 10!”

Shatanyaer P., also of Garden City, wrote on the restaurant’s Yelp page, “The atmosphere is very nice, kid-friendly, and comfortable environment.”

When describing their experience with the food, lowercase letters were not enough, as Shatanyaer then wrote, “SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP DELICIOUS. SKIRT STEAK SCRUMPTIOUS… I DIGRESS, JUST GO TO STONE GRILL AND GET SOMETHING TO EAT.”Stone Street Wood Fired Grill is open daily for lunch and dinner. For more information, click here.

