Brand-New Oyster Bay Eatery Already Being Touted As One Of Island's Best Italian Restaurants

For those on Long Island looking for an intimate Italian restaurant that will give them the feeling of being in Italy, then a new eatery is just the spot.

Stellina Ristorante in Oyster Bay, which opened just five weeks ago, is gaining rave reviews from foodies and online reviewers who tout the restaurant as one of the best Italian eateries on Long Island.

Striving to bring a small piece of Italy to the area, the restaurant offers a specially-crafted menu that includes a variety of homemade spuntini, pasta, pizzas, and more.

Small and intimate, the restaurant only seats 40, some favorites include the Tartufo pizza (Buffalo ricotta, arugula, truffle honey, and fresh shaved black winter truffles); a special of chicken parmesan; tuna tartare with fresh black winter truffles, caviar, aioli, lemon caviar, and chervil tuile, and just about any of the specialty pizzas or pasta.

One reviewer put it this way: "From the decor to the service to the presentation and the flavor of the food this restaurant is truly the pearl in the oyster of Oyster Bay."

The restaurant is located at 6 South St., Oyster Bay. Reservations made be made by calling 516-757-4989.

