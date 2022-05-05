Bethpage Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Fried Chicken, Voters Say

For the third straight year, a Nassau County staple has been chosen as the “Best Fried Chicken on Long Island.”

Zorn’s of Bethpage, which has been a fixture on the Hempstead Turnpike for decades, earned the prestigious honor, according to a new poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

“Since 1940, Zorn’s has provided Long Islanders with the highest quality poultry from the farm to the kitchen and continues to create the same blend of spices from yesteryear,” organizers said.

“Whether you’re a sucker for a drumstick, craving a chicken breast, or can’t seem to take your hands off the wings, Zorn’s of Bethpage provides an atmosphere that’ll make you feel right at home.”

Zorn’s of Bethpage has now earned top marks in 11 of the past 13 years, according to the Bethpage Best of LI, which highlighted the eatery’s unique take on fried chicken.

A timeline of Zorn’s history can be found here.

“Nothing hits the spot quite like a decadent piece of fried chicken, and Zorn’s of Bethpage delivers on that and more,” organizers said.

"Its signature crispy golden brown skinless Southern fried chicken is cooked in a non-trans fat, cholesterol-free 100 percent soybean oil that’s guaranteed to be the freshest piece of fried chicken you’ve ever tasted without an ounce of the guilt that comes with consuming fatty foods.”

The complete "Best of LI" results can be found here.

