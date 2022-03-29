This Commack Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Greek Restaurant

A longtime Long Island staple has been voted the best Greek restaurant in the region for the second straight year, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

This year, the Athenian Greek Taverna, a popular spot in Suffolk County on Jericho Turnpike in Commack, earned top marks in 2022, representing the second year in a row that Greek-American brothers John and Chef Alex Homenides earned the distinction.

Organizers of the poll highlighted the diverse menu at the Athenian Greek Taverna, which includes sandwiches and gyros, a kebab corner for flame-roasted and skewered meats, a fillet bar stacked with fish options, and several other options.

"Yiayia's" classics include dishes such as fresh eggplant and spanakopita (a traditional Greek spinach pie.)

"If you’re looking for a Greek meal cooked “Yiayia’s way” (grandma’s way), look no further than Athenian Greek Taverna," they wrote. "As one of Commack’s premier restaurants, Athenian is the place to find the most delectable traditional Greek fare, whether it’s for lunch, dinner, or catering.

"Since Athenian’s opening, Greek-American brothers John and Chef Alex Homenides have offered guests a chance to taste time-tested family recipes, using fresh and authentic ingredients delivered daily."

The complete “Best of LI” results can be found here.

