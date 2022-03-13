Contact Us
This Suffolk County Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Diner

Nicole Valinote
Lindenhurst Diner, located at 195 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst Diner, located at 195 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

For the second year in a row, residents have voted a Suffolk County eatery as the best diner on Long Island, according to a new report.

Lindenhurst Diner was voted the 2022 best diner by Long Islanders, according to an announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island.

The diner, located at 195 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, also was voted best in 2021.

According to the announcement, guests have cited the diner's vegan menu, along with its delicious starters and specialty burgers among the reasons it is the best. 

"This diner has an extensive menu, breakfast all day, and a separate, beautiful vegan menu," Melanie C., of New York City, said in a Yelp review. "Everything is delicious and quality, cooked to perfection with an eye for detail. Even so, everything is fairly priced and most come with sides, such as soup or fries!"

Learn more about the "Best of Long Island" announcement here.

