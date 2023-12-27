Fog/Mist 43°

Left For Dead: Uniondale Hit-Run Driver Nabbed

A Long Island driver who hit a man and drove away, leaving him on the street, has been arrested, police said.

Robert Hauswald, age 68 of Uniondale, was arrested for hitting a man and driving away, leaving him bleeding on the road, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Uniondale.

According to Nassau County Police, 68-year-old Robert Hauswald was driving his gray 2001 Mercury when, just before 7:30 p.m., he struck a man near the intersection of Front Street and Maple Avenue.

Hauswald, a Uniondale resident, allegedly continued driving, leaving his 60-year-old victim on the street, bleeding heavily from the right side of his face.

A witness to the crash notified police that Hauswald’s car, which had extensive damage to the front windshield, had driven off.

The victim's identity has not been released. 

After an investigation, Hauswald – who lives less than a mile away from the scene of the crime – was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Monday, Jan. 8. 

