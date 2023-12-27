Left For Dead: Uniondale Hit-Run Driver Nabbed

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Uniondale.

According to Nassau County Police, 68-year-old Robert Hauswald was driving his gray 2001 Mercury when, just before 7:30 p.m., he struck a man near the intersection of Front Street and Maple Avenue.

Hauswald, a Uniondale resident, allegedly continued driving, leaving his 60-year-old victim on the street, bleeding heavily from the right side of his face.

A witness to the crash notified police that Hauswald’s car, which had extensive damage to the front windshield, had driven off.

The victim's identity has not been released.

After an investigation, Hauswald – who lives less than a mile away from the scene of the crime – was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Monday, Jan. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.