Hundreds Fight Massive Blaze At Lattingtown Home: Police

It happened on Sunday, March 3 in Lattingtown, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., the Great Meadow Road home caught fire, quickly escalating into a massive blaze that required, in addition to the Locust Valley Department, the assistance of the following fire departments:

East Norwich;

Oyster Bay;

Glen Cove;

Syosset;

Bayville; and

Jericho.

In total, over 100 firefighters fought the flames before it was finally put out.

The home endured major damage, displacing its two residents.

Twelve firefighters suffered from exhaustion, the NCPD said, with 11 treated on the scene and one taken to a local hospital.

Though officials said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, it is under investigation.

