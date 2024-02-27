Fog/Mist 45°

Hospital Patient Lashes Out, Injures Staff In East Meadow, Police Say

 A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he became violent while being treated at a hospital.

Fifty-five-year-old&nbsp;Vincent Petrillo was arrested after he allegedly lashed out at nurses and physicians at the hospital where he was being treated, injuring two.&nbsp;

Sophie Grieser
It happened in East Meadow on Sunday, Feb. 25, according to Nassau County Police.

That day, 55-year-old Vincent Petrillo, a Mineola resident, was being treated at the Nassau University Medical Center, located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike.

Then, just after 1 p.m., he allegedly became violent, swinging a wheelchair footrest at a 68-year-old nurse and injuring his hand. While staff attempted to restrain Petrillo, he also reportedly injured another, 60-year-old physician in the knee.

He was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of assault.

Petrillo is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court when it is medically practical. 

