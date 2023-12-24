Hicksville's Billy Joel Named Among Best Investors 2023: Report

Finance and trading experts with FOREX.com, an online foreign exchange broker, recently commissioned a list of the best celebrity investors in the game – and New York's own Billy Joel comes in at spot number three, according to findings.

Sitting right behind iconic musician Babyface and TikTok star Chase Hudson, Joel, age 74, was dubbed a “savvy investor” by the broker for netting a more than 52 percent return on his $230 million net worth.

The “New York State of Mind” singer, whose monthly income is estimated to be $10 million, invests in real estate and luxury vehicles, FOREX.com states.

Perhaps one of the most well-known properties in his portfolio is the 14,000-square-foot Centre Island mansion he put up for sale at a staggering $49 million asking price.

Joel’s wealth also stems from, of course, the empire he’s built over his career, including stocks, his record label (he is signed at Columbia Records), and his publishing company (Universal Music Publishing Group, where his music is licensed).

Additionally, FOREX.com found that singers in general came in second place when it comes to generating the best return on their investments; the group comes behind YouTubers, though the latter tends to have a smaller net worth.

The list was devised by compiling and cross-validating celebrity assets was narrowed down to the top 230, which was further cross-checked to confirm each person's net worth, monthly income, various investments, cars, and more before it was sorted into a list.

Joel was born in the Bronx, but his family moved to Nassau County, in Hicksville, at a young age, where he grew up.

He now maintains residences in Oyster Bay (Nassau County) and Sag Harbor (Suffolk County).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.