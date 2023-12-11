Hempstead 55-Year-Old Steals $11K Of Cigarettes From Local Stores, Police Say

The alleged thief, 55-year-old Andre Christmas of Uniondale, was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in Hempstead for an alleged string of robberies.

According to Nassau County Police, Christmas stole cigarettes from 7-Eleven stores in Franklin Square, North Bellmore, Hempstead, and Valley Stream on seven different occasions from Sunday, Nov. 19, until Saturday, Dec. 9.

Each time, Christmas is said to have taken anywhere from $44 to $4,374 of cigarettes, making off with a total of $10,988 worth of smokes.

Christmas is charged with:

Robbery;

Grand larceny; and

Petit larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, Dec. 11.

