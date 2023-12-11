Overcast 43°

Hempstead 55-Year-Old Steals $11K Of Cigarettes From Local Stores, Police Say

A man who was not feeling the holiday spirit was taken into custody after police said he swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from Long Island 7-Eleven stores.

<p>Andre Christmas, age 55 of Uniondale, was arrested after his string of robberies, police said, where he made off with nearly $11,000 worth of cigarettes.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The alleged thief, 55-year-old Andre Christmas of Uniondale, was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in Hempstead for an alleged string of robberies.

According to Nassau County Police, Christmas stole cigarettes from 7-Eleven stores in Franklin Square, North Bellmore, Hempstead, and Valley Stream on seven different occasions from Sunday, Nov. 19, until Saturday, Dec. 9.

Each time, Christmas is said to have taken anywhere from $44 to $4,374 of cigarettes, making off with a total of $10,988 worth of smokes.

Christmas is charged with:

  • Robbery;
  • Grand larceny; and
  • Petit larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, Dec. 11. 

