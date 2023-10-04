Have You Seen Him? Man Missing, Last Seen In North Long Beach

Peter Jiminez, age 69, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 2 in North Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police.

It was approximately 1:30 p.m. when he was spotted at the King Kullen shopping center in Island Park.

Jiminez is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair.

When he was last seen, Jiminez was wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and a blue bandana. He was riding a black bicycle.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Jiminez’s whereabouts to call 911 or to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.