Have You Seen Her? Police Search For Missing Hempstead Teen

Officials are asking for the community’s help with locating a missing teenage girl.

Missing teen Asly Vasquez, aged 13, was last seen in Hempstead on Thursday, June 8, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Nassau County Police reported that Asly Vasquez, aged 13, was last seen in Hempstead at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

She is Hispanic, standing at five-foot-five and weighing 130 pounds.

Vasquez has brown hair and brown eyes. Both her clothing description and her possible destinations are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Vasquez’s location is urged to contact 911 or Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 1-516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

