Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Hempstead Teen

Hannah Schneck, age 14, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 20 at approximately 9:55 p.m. in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

At that time, she was leaving her home on Maplewood Avenue.

Schneck is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Schneck was wearing a red sweater and red pants. She has no known possible destinations.

Anyone with information regarding Schneck’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

