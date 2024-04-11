In her lawsuit filed in Nassau County Supreme Court, Amanda Gross alleges that ex-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly and Captain Josef Seier sexually assaulted her at a firehouse on Alken Avenue following a birthday party for Seier in January 2022.

During the party, Kelly and Seier encouraged Gross to consume multiple alcoholic beverages in an attempt to get her drunk so they could “take advantage of her impaired state and sexually assault her,” the complaint alleges.

According to Gross’ account of the evening, the men made sexual advances at her throughout the party before Kelly told all the other party attendees to leave at around 2 a.m.

She realized that they were planning to rape her when she heard Kelly tell Seier that they were going to “wet her like a sponge,” the lawsuit alleges.

Once everyone else had left the firehouse, Seier began forcing himself on Gross, to which she repeatedly told the man, “No,” she claims. Seier allegedly ignored her and continued forcing himself on and kissing her against her will.

“Seier kept telling the Plaintiff ‘come on’ and ‘what is a bad idea?’ while the Plaintiff repeatedly tried to fend him off as she was trapped between Defendant Seier and Defendant Kelly, Jr., as she was too intoxicated to leave,” the lawsuit says.

At one point, the men allegedly commented on the fact that there were no cameras where they were. Seier then became more aggressive and asked the woman if she wanted to see his penis, according to the complaint.

“Defendant Kelly said to the Plaintiff ‘we know you like it’ and then reminded the Plaintiff that it was Defendant Seier's birthday and that she was to be his ‘present’ all while the Plaintiff was trapped between both of the Defendants who were visibly sexually aroused,” the lawsuit says.

Gross, who at the time was so intoxicated she was slipping in and out of consciousness, claims she woke up a short time later to find herself in the station house bathroom with Kelly and Seier sexually assaulting her.

"Defendants removed the Plaintiff's clothing from the waist down and Defendant Kelly forcibly bent the Plaintiff over the sink and vaginally penetrated her, unprotected and without her consent," reads the complaint. "At the same time, Defendant Seier forced the Plaintiff to perform fellatio on him, against her will, and without her consent."

Kelly sent Gross a text message the following day stating, “Had fun last night. But remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever,” according to the complaint.

Gross claims she suffered multiple bruises, contusions, pain, and suffering throughout her body, as well as “severe psychological harm and depression” as a result of the alleged assault.

Her lawsuit, which names Kelly, Seier, and the Wantagh Fire District, alleges assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive damages.

