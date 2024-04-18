Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Gun, Pills, Found During Inwood Traffic Stop: Police

A Brooklyn man who allegedly didn’t use his turn signal soon found himself with more serious charges when police said they found a semi-automatic gun and more in his car.

Raymond Colon, age 29 was allegedly found with a&nbsp;loaded black Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his car.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred in Inwood on Monday, April 15, Nassau County Police announced.

It was just before 9:45 p.m. when 29-year-old Raymond Colon was reportedly seen turning onto Bayview Avenue from Doughty Boulevard without using his turn signal.

When police pulled him over, they found a loaded black Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the car alongside a clear, unlabeled pill bottle that contained multiple alprazolam (also known as Xanax) and oxycodone pills.

Colon, who is from Brooklyn, was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of varying degrees;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and
  • Vehicle and traffic violations.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, April 18.

