Gas Station Gun-Point Robbery: Bellerose Terrace Thief Takes Victim's Jewelry, Police Say

It happened on Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 3:15 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

A man, aged 46, stopped to get gas at the Mobil gas station, located at 240-40 Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose Terrace.

Before he could get out of his car, he was approached by the robber.

The robber pointed what appeared to be a silver gun wrapped in a blue bandana at the victim and demanded his jewelry.

The man complied with the robber’s demands and gave him the jewelry, which he took before heading eastbound on foot towards the Cross Island Parkway.

He was described as being a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

