Fatal DWI Sentence: Freeport Man Will Spend Years Behind Bars For Killing 24-Year-Old

Thirty-two-year-old Tyshaun Johashen of Freeport was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 13 to six to 18 years in prison for charges including vehicular homicide, the Nassau County District Attorney said.

According to the DA’s Office and his guilty plea, on Wednesday, March 1, Johashen was driving drunk his 2018 Nissan Sentra southbound on Babylon Turnpike in Hempstead.

Just after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Babylon Turnpike and Carroll Street, he struck 24-year-old Mia Pollidore, also of Freeport, who was crossing west on the turnpike.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just minutes later, having suffered trauma to her head and legs.

An investigation found that Johashen was driving at least 60 miles an hour – twice the area’s limit of 30 miles an hour.

Additionally, more than three hours after the crash, Johashen’s blood alcohol level was .24, meaning he was at least three times the legal limit.

His license had been suspended at the time of the incident from another DWI charge in Queens. That case is still pending.

“I am weary of having to talk to families who have lost loved ones to drunk and drugged drivers,” DA Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement.

She continued, “This defendant’s actions left two families heartbroken, and at sentencing today that heartbreak was on display as the mother of this defendant embraced Mia’s mother and apologized for what her son had done.”

“Lives continue to be ripped apart on our roads. Enough is enough.”

Johashen had previously pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 28 to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree assault

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

The District Attorney had recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison.

