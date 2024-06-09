'Epitome Of Luxury Living' Offered At This $10M Oyster Bay Mansion

The seven-bedroom, 13-bath estate at 43 Chestnut Hill Drive in Oyster Bay – currently for sale at $9.9 million – claims to be “the epitome of luxury living,” according to its listing.

With nearly 11,000 square feet, the home features a double-height foyer, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two islands, a mahogany library, and dual en-suite bathrooms in the primary bedroom.

If that wasn’t enough to fit the “grandeur” bill, the estate also includes a home theater, a gym, a spa (with sauna, steam, and massage rooms), a billiards room, a bowling alley, and an indoor pool.

The mansion overlooks the Mill River Golf Club and you can find an outdoor pool and tennis court on the grounds, which are surrounded by trees and plants.

Its listing highlights that 43 Chestnut Hill Drive was designed for “grand-scale entertaining” both inside the living spaces (like the dining room, which is designed to comfortably fit 14 people) and on the estate’s outdoor terraces.

