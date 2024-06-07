'Illustrious' $15 Million Mansion With Over 100 Years' History For Sale On Oyster Bay

Dubbed “Floralyn,” the mansion at 67 Feeks Lane in Locust Valley is on the market for a cool $15.5 million.

Adjacent to the former mansion of Madame Chiang Kai-shek, the former First Lady of the Republic of China, Floralyn sits on a manicured 19.75-acre lot complete with a tennis court, an in-ground pool, a guest house, and a golf green.

The 12,759-square-foot home was originally built as a Quaker farmhouse but has been renovated inside and out and was designed by Architectural Digest Hall of Famer Bunny Williams.

With seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, Floralyn is “a timeless example of refined elegance and sophistication,” the listing says, with a good mix of necessary updates and preservation of the home’s history.

Of course, no regal home would be complete without a grand, curving staircase, marble countertops, and multiple fireplaces — all of which Floralyn.

“Floralyn offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern convenience,” its listing proclaimed.

“It continues to serve as a cherished retreat, ready for the next owners to start their own chapter to its illustrious story.”

For more information and pictures, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.