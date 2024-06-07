Fair 79°

'Illustrious' $15 Million Mansion With Over 100 Years' History For Sale On Oyster Bay

A 136-year-old mansion with notable neighbors and a rich history is looking for its next owner.

Floralyn, located at 67 Feeks Lane in Locust Valley.

 Photo Credit: OneKey MLS/Compass Greater NY LLC
The mansion includes an in-ground pool, nearly 20 acres of manicured grounds, and an updated interior that pays homage to the home's history. 

 Photo Credit: OneKey MLS/Compass Greater NY LLC
Sophie Grieser
Dubbed “Floralyn,” the mansion at 67 Feeks Lane in Locust Valley is on the market for a cool $15.5 million.

Adjacent to the former mansion of Madame Chiang Kai-shek, the former First Lady of the Republic of China, Floralyn sits on a manicured 19.75-acre lot complete with a tennis court, an in-ground pool, a guest house, and a golf green.

The 12,759-square-foot home was originally built as a Quaker farmhouse but has been renovated inside and out and was designed by Architectural Digest Hall of Famer Bunny Williams.

With seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, Floralyn is “a timeless example of refined elegance and sophistication,” the listing says, with a good mix of necessary updates and preservation of the home’s history.

Of course, no regal home would be complete without a grand, curving staircase, marble countertops, and multiple fireplaces — all of which Floralyn.

“Floralyn offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern convenience,” its listing proclaimed.

“It continues to serve as a cherished retreat, ready for the next owners to start their own chapter to its illustrious story.”

For more information and pictures, click here. 

