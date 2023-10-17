Fatal Crash: Man Hit In Hempstead Roadway

It happened in Hempstead around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 in the area of Peninsula Boulevard in the vicinity of President Street.

Nassau County Police said the man was struck by a 2006 Nissan Ultima traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The man suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No further injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

