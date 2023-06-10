Fair 77°

Fatal Crash: 23-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Minivan Overturns On Northern State Parkway

Police are investigating a Long Island crash that left a young man dead.

The Northern State Parkway in North Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay user fsHH
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 10 on the Northern State Parkway eastbound in the area of Exit 29 in the town of North Hempstead.

The driver, Erik Jimenez-Villeda, age 23, of Freeport, was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna when it left the roadway onto the right shoulder and went down an embankment, striking a tree, and causing the minivan to overturn, New York State Police said. 

Jimenez-Villeda was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation and the state police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300. 

