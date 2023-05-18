Family-Owned Roslyn Restaurant Closes After 66 Years

The Jolly Fisherman & Steakhouse, located in Rosyln at 25 Main Street, announced via a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 16 that the restaurant will be closing at the end of June. Founded by the Scheiner family in 1957 and passed down for multiple generations, the eatery has continued to provide fresh seafood to Roslyn diners for decades.

“It’s been a good run. We have decided it is time for us to say goodbye,” the post read.

With over 150 comments on the original post and an overall 4.5 stars on Yelp, it seems that The Jolly Fisherman left its mark on the community and its people.

“Always enjoyed going as did my grandmother and my family over the years,” wrote Jennifer L. Alway on the Facebook announcement, “It will be a loss and you will be missed.”

Many others chimed in with their memories of the restaurant, such as commenter Lee Stoller Winder.

“I was born the same year you opened. My family celebrated my (now 73 y/o) brother’s 21st birthday there,” Winder wrote. “My mom, now 97, loves the window seat!!! You will be missed - another wonderful tradition gone.”

The Jolly Fisherman (besides its extensive list of salads, soups, and sides) serves a wide variety of different finfish, shellfish, lobster, and steaks, with many Yelp reviewers stating that the seafood was fresh and delicious.

“The macadamia-crusted salmon was absolutely scrumptious!!!!!!” said one reviewer, Isabel S. of New York. “All around a wonderful meal...did I tell you how great is the macadamia salmon?! You'll love it!”

The Jolly Fisherman’s final day of operation will be Sunday, June 25.

In the meantime, owners Lori and Steven Scheiner thanked the community, staff, and village of Roslyn for supporting the restaurant throughout its 66 years.

“We hope you will miss us when we are gone,” the Scheiners wrote.

“We know we will miss you.”

The Jolly Fisherman & Steakhouse will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner through Sunday, June 25. For more information, or to make a reservation, click here.

