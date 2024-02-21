Family Of Late Albertson Firefighter Sees Outpouring Of Support: 'Loss Of A True Pillar'

Davinder Singh, of Albertson, died Friday, Jan. 12, according to his obituary. An age and cause of death were not given.

Singh spent more than a decade volunteering at the Albertson Fire Department, a GoFundMe said.

During his tenure he regularly organized cancer awareness camps, conducted COVID-19 health checks, and spearheaded blood donation drives.

“This is a loss of a true pillar in our midst,” campaign creator Harjinder Kaur said. “His selfless dedication to community well-being will forever be remembered as a beacon of compassion and service.”

Singh leaves behind a wife and two daughters. The fundraiser, which has a goal of $100,000, had raised over $86,000 for them as of Wednesday, Feb. 21.

“Davinder Singh touched the hearts of all who knew him with his warmth, kindness, and unwavering love,” Kaur said. “As we gather to honor his legacy, let's rally together to support his grieving family.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

