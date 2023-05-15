Elmont Man Sentenced For Producing, Possessing Child Pornography For Decades

Daniel Mullan, aged 83, of Elmont, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, which is the maximum sentence based on the criminal statutes in place at the time of Mullan’s offenses, according to the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York.

According to court filings, Mullan was convicted of possessing a large amount of child pornography between 2014 and 2017.

Search warrants of both Mullan’s Elmont home and a storage unit he rented recovered hundreds of images and videos of sexual abuse of children, including videos depicting Mullan participating in sexual acts with teenage boys.

The videos and images found by investigators dated back to the early 1980s.

An FBI investigation also found that, between 1999 and 2006, Mullan traveled with a minor both domestically and internationally and recorded his sexual abuse of that minor.

Investigators then uncovered a safe deposit box with more than $300,000 cash in it that was meant to be used as hush money for another victim.

The sentence “is a just punishment for the defendant’s years of heinous acts against minors, and sends a message to all who seek to harm innocent children,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

Mullan was extradited from Ireland, where he had dual US-Irish citizenship, in August of 2019.

