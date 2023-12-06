Overcast 39°

SHARE

Drunk Woman Bites Officer During Valley Stream Convenience Store Skirmish, Police Say

An allegedly intoxicated woman who was behaving erratically at a Long Island convenience store was arrested for not complying with police, officials said.

<p>Christine Rogers, a 35-year-old Valley Stream woman, was arrested after a drunken spat led her to try headbutting a glass window and biting an officer, police said.&nbsp;</p>

Christine Rogers, a 35-year-old Valley Stream woman, was arrested after a drunken spat led her to try headbutting a glass window and biting an officer, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman who appeared intoxicated reportedly began causing a scene at 24/7 Mart, located at 52 West Sunrise Highway.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman, Valley Stream resident Christine Rogers, attempted to slam her head into the store’s glass and refused to comply with officials.

An ambulance also showed up at the store, and while Rogers was being put on a stretcher, she allegedly bit one of the police officers in the forearm.

Eventually, Rogers was placed under arrest and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured officer was also transported to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Rogers was charged with assault and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Hempstead’s First District Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE