Drunk Woman Bites Officer During Valley Stream Convenience Store Skirmish, Police Say

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman who appeared intoxicated reportedly began causing a scene at 24/7 Mart, located at 52 West Sunrise Highway.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman, Valley Stream resident Christine Rogers, attempted to slam her head into the store’s glass and refused to comply with officials.

An ambulance also showed up at the store, and while Rogers was being put on a stretcher, she allegedly bit one of the police officers in the forearm.

Eventually, Rogers was placed under arrest and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured officer was also transported to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Rogers was charged with assault and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

