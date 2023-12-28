Dollar Store Employee Selling Hundreds Of Fireworks Nabbed In Uniondale: Police

At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Nassau County Police conducted their investigation into the Uniondale 99 Cents Dollar Discount Store located at 1054 Jerusalem Avenue.

Near the cashier, police reportedly noticed several boxes full of fireworks for sale.

In total, authorities recovered 486 fireworks from the store.

Mohammad Yousuf, a 65-year-old Uniondale resident and employee, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and multiple explosives charges under the state’s labor law.

Yousuf will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.