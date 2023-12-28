Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Dollar Store Employee Selling Hundreds Of Fireworks Nabbed In Uniondale: Police

A worker at a 99-cent store on Long Island was arrested after police allegedly caught him trying to sell hundreds of illegal fireworks.

An employee at the Uniondale 99-cent store after authorities allegedly discovered the store was selling hundreds of illegal fireworks.

An employee at the Uniondale 99-cent store after authorities allegedly discovered the store was selling hundreds of illegal fireworks.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Nassau County Police conducted their investigation into the Uniondale 99 Cents Dollar Discount Store located at 1054 Jerusalem Avenue.

Near the cashier, police reportedly noticed several boxes full of fireworks for sale.

In total, authorities recovered 486 fireworks from the store.

Mohammad Yousuf, a 65-year-old Uniondale resident and employee, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and multiple explosives charges under the state’s labor law.

Yousuf will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Dec. 28. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE