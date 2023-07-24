Convenience Store Shooting: Suspect Used New Cassel Worker As Shield, Police Say

It happened on Saturday, July 22 in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10 p.m., a group of five people entered the AAWA convenience store, located at 815 Prospect Avenue.

The group, which included Christian Romulus and Bryan Eric Toney, both aged 19, approached 20-year-old Gavin Freeman, who was already inside the store.

This is when the shooting began.

Freeman pulled his handgun first, firing at the group, police said.

Toney also grabbed his firearm and began to shoot at Freeman.

During the commotion, Romulus reportedly grabbed a store clerk and used her as a shield, where he held onto her until he was able to escape into the store bathroom.

Police reported that the woman was not injured in the altercation.

Five of the six people involved fled the scene, leaving Romulus to be arrested at the store and later transported to a local hospital.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was grazed in the chest.

Romulus is charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. He is due to appear in court on Friday, July 28.

Toney and Freeman went to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the shooting, where they were arrested.

Both Toney and Freeman are charged with:

Attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Toney is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 24, and Freeman will be arraigned when medically practical.

