Community Aims To Rebuild Local Pharmacy Following Valley Stream Fire

The employees of Valley Stream Pharmacy, located at 42 Rockaway Avenue, have a simple plea: “Let's show Azzam that he is not alone in this journey.”

Azzam Elcheikh, the pharmacy's owner, has been a resident of Valley Stream for a decade.

The eight years of work he put into getting the pharmacy up and running was taken away in an instant, his employees said in a GoFundMe, when a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to Nassau County Police, the flames started at the nearby Orange Skye Day Spa but soon spread via the roof to the nearby shops, including Valley Stream Pharmacy.

“Azzam has become a beloved figure in Valley Stream by consistently providing essential services, ensuring access to medications, and offering friendly, personalized care through his pharmacy,” his employees wrote.

“We are reaching out to our community, friends, and compassionate individuals who understand the importance of supporting local businesses.”

Donations will be used to help rebuild the store, including covering the costs of permits, construction, renovation, restocking inventory, supporting the affected employees, and more.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be a shred of hope for Azzam and his dream of reviving Valley Stream Pharmacy once again.”

As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised just over $500 of its $10,000 goal.

In a Facebook post, the pharmacy stated it would serve customers using free delivery from its second location in Syosset.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

