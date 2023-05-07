Fair 58°

SHARE

Closure Scheduled On Meadowbrook State Parkway In Hempstead

Officials have announced a new planned closure on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

A week of overnight closures is scheduled on Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead, transportation officials announced.
A week of overnight closures is scheduled on Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead, transportation officials announced. Photo Credit: Unsplash via zacgudakov
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Drivers traveling during the closure are encouraged to use the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead as an alternative route.

Weather permitting, both directions of Meadowbrook will be closed between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, May 8, and ending Friday, May 12, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled to facilitate an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Transport officials urged drivers to plan accordingly, and noted that speeding tickets in work zones have doubled fines.

For further information, drivers can call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE