Closure Scheduled On Meadowbrook State Parkway In Hempstead

Drivers traveling during the closure are encouraged to use the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead as an alternative route.

Weather permitting, both directions of Meadowbrook will be closed between the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and Bay Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, May 8, and ending Friday, May 12, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled to facilitate an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Transport officials urged drivers to plan accordingly, and noted that speeding tickets in work zones have doubled fines.

For further information, drivers can call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

