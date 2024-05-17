Vincent Dougherty, age 64, faced his arraignment on Wednesday, May 15, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Beginning in May 2021 and lasting a period of five months, Dougherty is alleged to have burglarized or attempted to burglarize several homes along the North Shore of Nassau County.

According to the DA, Dougherty’s crimes took place in the early hours of the morning at homes adjacent to parks, wooded areas, or public properties. He entered through unlocked doors and once broke a window with a rock.

During the following burglaries — all of which Dougherty was seen on surveillance video — he is alleged to have stolen items such as Chanel and Hermes handbags (worth thousands of dollars alone) and a wallet:

On May 8 at a home on Wenwood Drive in Brookville;

On July 19 at a home on Hickory Drive in Old Brookville; and

On September 11 at a home on Spring Court in Muttontown.

His attempted burglaries occurred at two homes in Syosset, one in Glen Head, and one in Old Westbury.

Police were able to use the surveillance videos and Dougherty’s clothing to link him to the crime, the DA said, and he was arrested nearly three years after the string of incidents.

“Vincent Dougherty is an alleged career criminal with burglaries spanning over decades,” said District Attorney Anne T Donnelly. "Thanks to the relentless investigative work of police and my prosecutors, we were able to link this defendant to these alleged crimes and hold him accountable.”

He was charged with three counts of burglary and four counts of attempted burglary.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Thursday, May 30.

As a discretionary persistent felony offender, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each completed burglary if he is convicted.

