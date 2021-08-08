Contact Us
Three New Swiss Chocolate Shops To Open On Long Island

Swiss chocolatier Läderach announced it will open new locations on Roosevelt Field on Monday, Aug. 9, Smith Haven Mall on Aug. 10 and Walt Whitman Shops on Aug. 11. Photo Credit: Laderach

Here's some sweet news for Long Islanders. New Swiss chocolate shops are opening up in Nassau and Suffolk counties in the coming days.

Swiss chocolatier Läderach announced it will open new locations in Roosevelt Field on Monday, Aug. 9, Smith Haven Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Walt Whitman Shops on Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

The new locations will be part of the company's expansion of more than 30 stores across the United States.

The company said the stores will feature more than 85 varieties of Swiss artisanal chocolate. They will also have a "fresh chocolate counter," where guests can select from varieties of chocolate bark. 

