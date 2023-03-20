This Nassau County Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Pizza, Voters Say

Voters have just chosen a beloved Italian restaurant's pizza as the best on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island's 2023 voting.

For the fourth year in a row, Long Island residents picked Nassau County's Grandpa Tony's as having the island's best pizza, the website announced.

Located in East Rockaway at 101 Althouse Ave., the eatery is known for serving Old Italian cuisine that uses fresh ingredients to be as authentic as possible, according to the owners.

Some of the restaurant's most notable wood-fired pies offered on its menu include the Smoking Goodfellas Pizza, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, Smoked Clam Pizza, and their Pizza alla Vodka.

In addition to pizza, the eatery also served sandwiches, pasta, salads, and seafood, among a host of other delicious options.

Many reviewers on Yelp raved about how much they loved the eatery's food.

"Great pizza and pasta with a waterfront view to boot! What's not to love at Grandpa Tonys?!" said Andrew K. of Queens, who added, "My top 2 are the clam pie and the sausage and peppers pie. Both are absolutely bursting with flavor."

Aileen R. of Oceanside also praised some of the restaurant's other options besides pizza.

"We then ordered Chicken Romano which was a huge dish and Chicken Scarpiello which was also a generous portion. We took home more than half of each dish. Everything was delicious," she wrote.

Voters have picked Grandpa Tony's pizza as the best in Long Island since 2020, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island. The full announcement for the 2023 selection can be viewed here.

