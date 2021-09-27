Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

ShopRite To Close Long Island Location, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
The ShopRite of West Babylon will close its doors in October.
The ShopRite of West Babylon will close its doors in October. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island ShopRite is getting ready to permanently close next month, according to a new report.

The ShopRite of West Babylon will close its doors on Sunday, Oct. 10, GreaterLongIsland.com reported.

A spokesperson for ShopRite told the news outlet that the business did not reach the level of sales to make the supermarket profitable.

She reportedly said associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to other nearby ShopRite locations.

The store is located at 64 NY-109 in West Babylon.

