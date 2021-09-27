ShopRite To Close Long Island Location, Report Says

A Long Island ShopRite is getting ready to permanently close next month, according to a new report.

The ShopRite of West Babylon will close its doors on Sunday, Oct. 10, GreaterLongIsland.com reported.

A spokesperson for ShopRite told the news outlet that the business did not reach the level of sales to make the supermarket profitable.

She reportedly said associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to other nearby ShopRite locations.

The store is located at 64 NY-109 in West Babylon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.