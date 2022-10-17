Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City

A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island.

Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced.

The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that seats up to 26 guests, along with an outdoor area that seats 18.

Representatives said for every meal sold on opening day, the eatery will donate a meal to Island Harvest to assist Long Island families experiencing food insecurity.

Sweetgreen also commissioned Amber Vittoria, a New York-based abstract artist and poet, to create an art series for the restaurant, according to the announcement.

